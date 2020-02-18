Review: The Bachelorette episode 14 - Trust falls fail to calm animosity amongst the men

Animosity is coming out amongst the men as they grapple with the prospect of new men joining their tight-knit troop.

Mike Bullot was grilled by Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster. Source: 1 NEWS

Even bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster's trust fall exercise at the cocktail party wasn't enough to tame the sniping beasts, with a sneak preview revealing the cocktail party is set to properly kick off.

But coupled with the Argentinian heat, tensions in the house weren't the only things making the men sweat this week.

Newcomer Mike Bullot got a grilling from Lesina after his blend of love tea - apparently that's a thing now - won him some alone time.

He's been grilled on his past marriage, and this episode right off the bat Lesina asked him if he was confrontational, if he was a jealous person and what his "crazy qualities" were.

Even Lesina admitted, "I'm probing the s*** out of you." Eek!

I thought Mike could be a new top contender for Lesina but now I wonder if she's looking for reasons to push him away?

Lesina Nakhid-Schuster has a pash with Logan Carr. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, in fellow bachelorette Lily McManus' world things are a bit more chill. She went on what she called her best date yet with fashionista Richie Boyens.

Despite their 10-year age gap, I think Richie could be the new challenger to frontrunner Quinn Ryan.

With the new guys stirring up some stiff competition, jealousy was heating up. My early pick for Lesina, Hamilton food tech teacher Aaron McNabb, was particularly stressed out - again.

But on the flip side it seems Tavita Karika is giving Lesina an ultimatum. With his hernia causing him grief, Tavita is continuing to weigh up whether to stay or whether to call it quits.

It wasn't all bad, though. Lily and Terence O'Brien had their first kiss, though he almost fluffed it up with again trying to turn it into a bet prize.

And Lesina seemed pleased to have a less dry kiss with "one trick pony"/romantic dude Logan Carr. Congrats! "It was like a little bit more moist," she commented. Lovely.