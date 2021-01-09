Revealed: NZ's next Bachelorette ready for 'an absolute rollercoaster of a ride'

After months of anticipation, Wellingtonian Lexie Brown has been named New Zealand’s next Bachelorette.

Lexie Brown, 2021 NZ Bachelorette. Source: 1 NEWS

The 31-year-old brand and marketing manager, who describes herself as someone with an adventurous and spontaneous attitude, will be starring alongside 18 bachelors for season two of TVNZ 2’s The Bachelorette New Zealand.

"It'll be an absolute rollercoaster of a ride with loads of laughs. I can't wait to share it with New Zealand," she says.

While she says she’s excited, she admits she never expected to actually be on the show.

“I applied kind of as a joke, not thinking much of it. I’d returned home from overseas because of Covid-19 and felt like I was at a loose end and this could be fun,” Brown says.

She’s spent time working in Japan, Australia, and the UK.

“But I never thought that I would be offered the gig. I actually made jokes in my application about just needing a sperm donor … and then I heard back, and I started to actually consider it seriously as a dating option.

“Imagine if I actually found my guy. On a bloody dating reality TV show, what are the chances?”

Brown says she’s hoping to meet someone special to share her life with.

“I don’t have a really strict checklist; I like to meet people in real life and feel it out in real time.

“In saying that, it would be great to meet someone who shares similar family values, loves an adventure, is Kiwi as and is relaxed.”

She says she’s never used dating apps before, but has dated both “dickheads” and “amazing men” over the past decade.

“You only get to know the real me if you know me in real life, not on social media.”

The 18 men vying for Brown’s heart will be announced at a later date.

The Bachelorette NZ, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand, will air soon on TVNZ 2 as well as TVNZ OnDemand.