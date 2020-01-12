Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart

A builder, a food technology teacher and a personal trainer are among the 22 men fighting to win the heart of New Zealand's first Bachelorette, doctor and actress Lesina Nakhid-Schuster.

Today the first nine contestants were revealed, with the men hailing from across the country - and even an Australian is in the mix.

Will she choose Waipu builder Terence, Nutella and turtle lover; or is karaoke-rocking Steve more her type?

Born in Hawke's Bay but raised in Australia, Liam's hoping Lesina loves the beach; meanwhile Aucklander Kurt wants someone he can bring the all the Warriors games.

Fellow Aucklander Jonathan has a secret, pug-sized weapon up his sleeve; but personal trainer Glenn is hoping his rock-hard abs will help him come out on top.

Magician Elliot says he's ready to take on his latest adventure; and Hamilton foodie Aaron is ready to meet the love of his life.

Finally there's 20-year-old Flynn - ZM's wildcard winner, hoping to make the public proud.

Get to know some of the men battling for Lesina's heart.

AARON MCNABB, 27, FOOD TECHNOLOGY TEACHER FROM HAMILTON

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Aaron McNabb. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I was getting tagged in the memes all the time, getting told I should apply – so it was probably a bit of peer pressure. But then I thought it would be a cool opportunity as well.

Have you watched much of the franchise before?

I have. I’m a bit of a romantic, so it’s always cool to watch other people do that. Always in it for love.

Tell us about your dating history:

I’ve got two ex-girlfriends, and one girl that was on the scene a shorter time, but she impacted me pretty well. My longest relationship is just over a year and I’ve been single for about a year now. I’m sick of the dating scene at this point.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Kate Hudson.

Fun fact:

I worked in America for three years on a summer camp. I was in North Carolina. I would go over every summer, so I didn’t have a winter for four-and-a-half years.

ELLIOTT GILCHRIST, 32, PAINTING COMPANY OWNER FROM WANAKA

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Elliott Gilchrist. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

At first it was people pressuring me to do it, and the more I thought about it I realised this girl is probably going to be really amazing and I’d really like to meet her.

Have you watched much of the franchise?

No, my first time seeing any of The Bachelorette was yesterday and I’m pretty disappointed to find out there’s no immunity challenges.

What will your friends and family say when they find out you’re on the show?

My friends and family are going to love this, guaranteed. They’ll all be excited, I’d say. I think they’ll be happier I’ve finally done something along these lines, than surprised.

Tell us about your dating history:

I’ve got a pretty good dating history. I’ve met some really nice girls. My first girlfriend was a long-term one, five years, and that sort of set the bar. Since then, I’ve not met anyone who’s matched up. I’ve been single about eight months this time.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Ariana Grande!

FLYNN PALMER, 20, STUDENT/TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETE FROM AUCKLAND

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Flynn Palmer. Source: Supplied

Your family and friends already know you’re on the show, what do you think they’ll say once it airs?

They will be really excited! We’ve watched some of these types of shows before, and I think they will enjoy seeing me on the show.

Who’s your celebrity crush:

Emily Ratajkowski.

Tell us about your dating history:

I’ve had one serious girlfriend, and that lasted 10 months. It ended about a year and a half ago. We just grew apart and I was going to go to Europe for four months to train. We are still good friends.

What do you want to get out of this experience?

End goal would be a girlfriend I can do life with – I’m still quite young so finding someone I can go on adventures with after the show would be amazing

GLENN RICHARDS, 28, PERSONAL TRAINER FROM AUCKLAND

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Glenn Richards. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I was single and I’d seen the adverts all over the TVs where I work! I feel like I bring a lot to the table and have a lot to offer the right person. The concept of The Bachelorette really excites me; the way it works, the rose ceremonies, the guys competing for the girl – it’s quite exciting and interesting.

Tell us about your dating history:

When I was 19, I had my longest relationship, which lasted three years. When I came out of that, I went through a bit of a depression, but that led me to be the strongest version of myself, through self–development and working on myself. Since then I’ve had two relationships that lasted about six months.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Scarlett Johansson

What do you want to get out of this experience?

A life–changing experience, to learn a lot about myself.

JONATHAN WEDGE, 26, DESIGNER FROM AUCKLAND

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Jonathan Wedge. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I didn’t fully submit my application initially. The reason I did finish it is because I want the chance to find someone I can fall in love with. I do want to find someone I can be with forever. I’m at that point in my life where I want to get married and have a family and I’m hoping to get a chance to find that by doing this.

Who’s your celebrity crush:

Jennifer Aniston.

What will your friends and family say when they find out you are on the show?

My friends will be very excited, and they will be very happy for me. My family will be very excited. Mum will be a bit sceptical for sure, but my family are really supportive.

What do you want to get out of this experience?

Ideally, if it came down to engagement, I am open to the idea of that. I’d be happy to get down on my knee and propose.

KURT JOHNSTON, 30, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER FROM AUCKLAND

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Kurt Johnston. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

Someone submitted an application on my behalf initially, so it came as a bit of a shock when I got the phone call asking if I wanted to complete it! In 2018, I stepped in the ring and had some boxing fights – and I wanted a challenge for 2019, and this was the perfect opportunity to get out of my comfort zone.

What will your friends and family say when they find out you are on the show?

My mum will probably be a bit excited and joyful, she’ll be like, ‘finally’! My father would have a typical dad response – he’ll probably just roll his eyes. My friends will be all for it, they want me to be happy and find someone to settle down with. They know I’m a hopeless romantic, so will look forward to seeing me on the show.

Tell us about your dating history:

My longest relationship was six or seven years long, that did not end on good terms. My most recent was about two months and I was left heartbroken, a little bit devastated. That finished about 18 months ago and I’ve been single since.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

I probably haven’t thought too much about it!

What do you want to get out of this experience?

The ideal outcome would be to find someone to spend the rest of my life with and create memories with. If that’s not the case, to be out of my comfort zone.

LIAM COCHRANE, 28, PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT MANAGER FROM PERTH

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Liam Cochrane. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

It’s just something different, I’m a bit of an unconventional guy so putting myself out there for love is a little unconventional – so it sums me up pretty well.

What will your friends and family say when they find out you’re on the show?

They will freak out, they will go crazy. They probably won’t be surprised though!

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Hailey Bieber.

What’s your dream date?

Somewhere along the beach, a nice temperature, nice day, secluded, maybe a bottle of wine on the sand with a bit of a picnic and some light music.

Fun fact:

My friends and me hold gratitude circles, where we tell each other what we are grateful for.

STEVE MASTERS, 35, ACCOUNT MANAGER FROM AUCKLAND

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Steve Masters. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

The first priority was finding love and a connection with someone. I’ve been on a few dates here and there and haven’t had much luck. So being on The Bachelorette and putting myself out there might give me some luck.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Jennifer Lawrence. She’s pretty down to earth and seems like a lot of fun – she can make fun of herself, doesn’t take herself too seriously. I think she’d be pretty cool.

Tell us about your dating history:

I’ve had two long-term relationships – nine years and seven years – and I’ve been single for nearly two years now, with a couple of dates in between. I’ve been a long-term relationship guy with no marriage and no kids.

What do you want to get out of this experience?

My main priority is a wife. Or a connection with the Bachelorette – that’s what we are all here for and if you’re not, then I don’t know what you’re doing. I just want her to be happy. It’s her choice, she’ll decide about her connection with any of us. At the end of it, she’ll make the right choice – I just hope it’s me!

TERENCE O'BRIEN, 25, BUILDER FROM WAIPU

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Terence O'Brien. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I was actually stitched up by my sister – she signed me up a few months ago. I think I’m the kind of person who would do alright on a show like this, I’m pretty outgoing and I’m not afraid of embarrassing myself. I think my sister wanted to make the most of that!

What will your friends and family say when they find out you are on the show?

They’ll definitely laugh, I think what they say will depend on how I go on the show!

Tell us about your dating history:

It’s a pretty brief dating history, I’ve had one girlfriend for about five months and a couple of little flings, but not a strong history of relationships! Probably because I’m in a different city every couple of months.

What qualities do you look for in a partner?

Adventure. Someone really outgoing and confident – happy to embarrass herself or me while she’s at it! Someone who doesn’t take life too seriously.

