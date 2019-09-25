TODAY |

Returning to his old spot, Sam Wallace hijacks Breakfast weather segment

After some "technical difficulties" on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, it was up to former TVNZ weatherman Sam Wallace to fly in to finish it off - taking over the segment from Erin Conroy.

After some suspicious rustles, Wallace claimed to come from Conroy's mic, he jumped in - returning to his old spot to deliver the news to Kiwis throughout the country this morning.

Wallace was in the studio to talk about his big win last night on Celebrity Treasure Island where he brought home $100,000 for Auckland's Starship Hospital.

He sat down with TVNZ1’s Breakfast hosts Hayley Holt and Matty McLean to talk about the show. Source: Breakfast

Before he sat down for the interview through, he swooped in showing his competitiveness once again.

But it wasn't long before he needed some pointers from the others on set.

"You've clicked too quickly Sammy," Breakfast's usual weatherman Matty McLean can be heard laughing off-camera.

"You know what, it's because I never used this," Wallace said pointing at the telly-prompter.

He was in the studio for an interview after winning Celebrity Treasure Island when he took over from Erin Conroy. Source: Breakfast
