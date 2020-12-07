Retired rugby star James Haskell set to join adult content website OnlyFans with his wife

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are set to join OnlyFans.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 33-year-old television personality and her retired rugby star husband - whom she married in 2018 - are gearing up to launch a joint account on the subscription based adult content site, where they will share everything from "sultry snaps to fitness videos".

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Biz on Sunday column: "Chloe and James are really open-minded and will have fun making content, from sultry snaps to fitness videos. They're excited to get creative and have control.

"They're both fitness gurus so they have no hang-ups about showing off their bodies and are hoping some content will be educational."

The news comes after Chloe confessed earlier this year that James had plenty of practice in the bedroom before they met, which she is more than thankful for.

She said: "James had a very eventful life before we met, but I reap the benefits of him being very experienced, so I'm fine with it.

"He has never actually disclosed his magic number but it's far above what your average would be.

"One thousand might be hyperbolic but knowing what I do about him, it's definitely in the hundreds, if not more."

Meanwhile, James recently said he and Chloe - who is the daughter of TV legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan - have discussed how many people they'd slept with before they started dating.

The sports star insisted he wanted "no part" in the game because he thinks those numbers are "completely irrelevant" - but Chloe estimates his figure is around 1000.

James, 35, explained: "Chloe claims that I've slept with 1000 women.

"My wife and I did the numbers game [where each partner says how many people they have slept with] and I was having absolutely no part in it.

"Instead I said the standard response of 12 - no more, and no less. All that stuff, it's completely irrelevant. Do I need to go into the minutiae of details of the past? No.

"I've always joked about that concept that there's no point going to heaven with a load of virgins as they don't know what they are doing. I can't think of anything worse.