TODAY |

Reporter can't keep a straight face talking about pigeon arrested in India for spying

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakfast reporter Wilson Longhurst tried his best to report the unusual story of a pigeon arrested in India on suspicion of spying, but he couldn't quite hold it together today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wilson Longhurst tried his best to keep a straight face, but was all a flutter about the unusual story. Source: Breakfast

The Times of India reports the bird was captured around the time of the Eid festival by villagers along the border of Pakistan and India in Jammu and Kashmir.

They handed the bird, which had been painted pink and carried a numbered band around its leg, to police, on suspicion of spying.

Police were concerned that the numbers could be a "coded message", officials told the Times of India, and an investigation was launched.

The alleged spy in prison. Source: ANI

As Longhurst reported the story on Breakfast, he did his best to remain solemn, but lost it as he reported that the owner of the pigeon in neighbouring Pakistan has appealed for the bird's release, saying the number on it's leg is simply his phone number.

The villager told Pakistan's Dawn newspaper that he owns more than a dozen pigeons, that they are a "symbol of peace" and that India should "refrain from victimising innocent birds".

And it's not the first time - Indian authorities caught a bird in 2015 that was found to have a message written on its wings in Urdu, and in 2016 a bird was found carrying a note allegedly threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Entertainment
Animals
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
No new Covid-19 cases for sixth-straight day, but death toll moved to 22
2
Kiwi fishermen stumped by 'taniwha egg' that washed up on Mangawhai beach
3
'Dangerous' prisoner escapes from court in Auckland by scaling barbed-wire fence
4
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
5
Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
04:41

Watch: Laura Daniel takes campervan on a classic Kiwi road-trip as deals reach record lows

Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers in short film

California sues Disney, producers over alleged sex misconduct on Criminal Minds set

Andrea Bocelli recovers from Covid-19, donates plasma for research