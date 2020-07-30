TODAY |

Remastered Split Enz album True Colours sounding bigger and better than ever

Source:  1 NEWS

Split Enz seminal album True Colours is sounding bigger and better than ever after being remastered.

Forty years ago the New Zealand band spent their Christmas holiday recording the album in Melbourne. Source: Seven Sharp

Forty-years-ago the New Zealand band spent their Christmas holiday recording the album in Melbourne because that’s where studio time was the cheapest.

Fast forward to today and a remastered version is being released today. It’s thanks to the band's co-founder and keyboardist Eddie Rayner who worked with freshly digitised audio taken from the original album tapes.

Those tapes contain classics such as I Got You, Shark Attack and Poor Boy.

Seven Sharp co-host and big Split Enz fan Jeremy Wells went along to listen to some of the original tapes with Rayner in the video above.

