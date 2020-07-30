Remastered Split Enz album True Colours sounding bigger and better than ever

Split Enz seminal album True Colours is sounding bigger and better than ever after being remastered.

Forty-years-ago the New Zealand band spent their Christmas holiday recording the album in Melbourne because that’s where studio time was the cheapest.

Fast forward to today and a remastered version is being released today. It’s thanks to the band's co-founder and keyboardist Eddie Rayner who worked with freshly digitised audio taken from the original album tapes.

Those tapes contain classics such as I Got You, Shark Attack and Poor Boy.