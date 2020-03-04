TODAY |

Release date for James Bond film No Time To Die pushed back due to global coronavirus concerns

Source:  Associated Press

The release of the James Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.

Daniel Craig at the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' Source: Associated Press

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter today that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. No Time To Diewill now hit theaters in the UK on November 12 and worldwide on November 25.

Italy confirms it will close schools nationwide amid coronavirus outbreak

Publicity plans for the film in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been cancelled because of the outbreak.

The Auckland woman arrived in the country on an Air New Zealand flight and also flew domestically. Source: 1 NEWS

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread globally. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3200 deaths.

