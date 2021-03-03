Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, the last surviving member of The Wailers, dies aged 73

Bunny Wailer, a reggae luminary who was the last surviving member of the legendary group The Wailers, died today in his native Jamaica, according to his manager. He was 73.

Bunny Wailer Source: Associated Press

Wailer, a baritone singer whose birth name is Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers in 1963 with late superstars Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. They catapulted to international fame with the album, Catch a Fire.

In addition to their music, the Wailers and other Rasta musicians popularised Rastafarian culture among better-off Jamaicans starting in the 1970s.

Wailer's death was mourned worldwide as people shared pictures, music and memories of the renowned artist.

Legalisation advocate and reggae legend Bunny Wailer smokes a pipe of marijuana in Kingston, Jamaica Source: Associated Press

“The passing of Bunny Wailer, the last of the original Wailers, brings to a close the most vibrant period of Jamaica’s musical experience," wrote Jamaica politician Peter Phillips in a Facebook post. “Bunny was a good, conscious Jamaican brethren.”