Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine company for $1.3 billion

Source:  Associated Press

Reese Witherspoon has sold her content company Hello Sunshine for a reported US$900 (NZ$1.289 billion) dollars.

Reese Witherspoon. Source: Getty

Witherspoon and her existing senior management team at Hello Sunshine will still oversee day-to-day operations of Hello Sunshine, but now have a major financial backing from a new media company run by two former Walt Disney Co. executives, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

They are getting the funding from Blackstone Group.

Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine CEO, Sarah Harden, will also join the board of the new company which has yet to be named.

Hello Sunshine produced HBO's Big Little Lies, The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere.

It's also getting into podcasting and producing kids' content.

Witherspoon's successful Reese's Book Club also falls under the Hello Sunshine umbrella. The actor recommends one adult and one young adult title per month.

In a statement, Witherspoon said she remains committed to telling stories about women, by women filmmakers, authors and other content creators, and this deal will only make that more possible.

