Reese Witherspoon ready to 'hike mountains, snuggle some sheep and meet awesome Kiwis' - but where exactly is she?

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon says she's ready to "hike mountains, snuggle some sheep and meet awesome Kiwis" after she flew into Queenstown last night with fellow A-listers Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling.

Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon Source: Instagram/ Reese Witherspoon

They're in New Zealand to begin filming on a new Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time.

Witherspoon this afternoon posted a photo of herself and Kaling on Instagram, with a lake and mountains in the background.

"Watch out New Zealand! We're heeeeeerrrree & Ready to: 1. Hike these mtns 2. Snuggle some sheep 3. Meet awesome Kiwis," Witherspoon wrote under the photo, which quickly garnered nearly 7,000 likes.

Among more than 80 commenters, "michellemcawsum" posted: "It would be a dream come true to meet you both while you're here!"

"wendywings" wrote: "Welcome and don't forget to bring Oprah when y'all come for that ice cream hahaha."

On Breakfast this morning, Cam Mansel reported that Witherspoon, Winfrey and Kaling flew into Queenstown last night on Oprah's private jet, "making a brief pit stop in Hawaii to refuel and things like that".

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling has tweeted Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi saying she's "in NZ, seeking tour of shooting locations for What We Do In The Shadows, for tourists. I am tourist. Thanks."