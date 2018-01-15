 

Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman on Oprah's panel on Time's Up movement

Warning: This story contains content which may disturb some readers. 

After the widely shared video of Winfrey's Golden Globes speech, she asked the panellists what is next.
Oprah Winfrey has hosted a panel with prominent women from Hollywood to discuss the continuation of the Time's Up movement. 

It comes after Winfrey's passionate Golden Globes speech, which spurred calls for her to make a presidential run in 2020. 

The panel aired on CBS News yesterday. 

Actress Reese Witherspoon spoke about being sexually assaulted on set aged just 16.

America Ferrera also shared her 'Me Too' story, saying she was nine-years-old when she was "assaulted by a man who I was then sort of forced to see afterwards for a long time".

"What struck me about my experience was his certainty that I would be silent. And he was right. He was right for 24 years."

Natalie Portman said an important part of the movement was treating others as "humans", when asked by Winfrey what a solution could be to "so many men and women now who are uncomfortable in their workplaces because of all that's been uncovered and aren't just really sure how to be". 

"We're all humans," Portman said.

"I think it's treating people as fellow humans. It's not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it's not because you have a wife or a sister, it's because we're human beings, whether we're related to a man or not.

"We deserve the same respect."

