Redemption Island is no more! Jak loses the battle and is gone for good

Survivor NZ

Mike and Nate re-join the Casar tribe and are back in the game to win $100,000 and the title of Sole Survivor NZ.
Source: Survivor NZ

Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year


Two dead after crash near Tekapo in Canterbury

The phenomenon was witnessed at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve over the weekend.

Video: Divers witness 'amazing phenomenon' of mass of spawning crayfish off Wellington coast

Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".


Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.

'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

But he says it's a matter for the police.


 
