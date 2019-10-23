Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea marries Melody Ehsani

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has married designer Melody Ehsani.

The 57-year-old star - whose real name is Michael Balzary - has revealed via social media that he tied the knot with Melody in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The rocker - who wore an eye-catching tuxedo for the special occasion - wrote on his Instagram account: "My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful."

Flea - whose wife is 18 years his junior and a graduate of UCLA - lavished further praise on his new wife.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife."

Melody also gushed about her new husband on Instagram.