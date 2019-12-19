Red Cross looks at the rules of war in a galaxy far, far away

With the cultural touchstone that is Star Wars coming to a wrap with Thursday’s release of The Rise of Skywalker, the trilogies’ long-standing ubiquity is helped by its ability to reflect the real world on the big screen.

Kylo Ren and Rey face off in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Source: Supplied

In a thought experiment by the International Red Cross on Twitter, the organisation applied international humanitarian laws of war, based on the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, to the Star Wars universe.

“We won’t spoil the plot, but we might spoil your favourite movie,” it said.

In A New Hope, the Empire captured a rebel ship. No civilians are involved. While it caused deaths, because the battle was contained between fighters, the rules of war are respected.

However, Darth Vader strangling Captain Raymus Antilles in the same movie could be considered a war crime. The captain had already surrendered, and was therefore no longer part of the fight.

“This is known as hors de combat,” the Red Cross said.

Combatants who are hors de combat, literally ‘out of combat’, must be treated humanely if they do not commit hostile acts or attempt to escape. The rule also applies to people rendered unconscious or incapacitated because of wounds or sickness as they are unable to defend themselves.

The explosion of Alderaan by the Death Star is also a war crime.

“A whole planet was destroyed and millions of civilians were killed,” the Red Cross said.

“This definitely looks like an indiscriminate attack, which is forbidden.”

In Return of the Jedi, the Ewoks could be considered civilians up until they attacked Imperial forces. After this, they lost their protection under International Humanitarian Law.

In international law, civilians are distinguished from combatants as they must be treated humanely at all times and without distinction outside of medical grounds. Legal protection extends to civilian property.

Combatants describe people who have the right to directly participate in conflict. Combatants must distinguish themselves from civilians when undertaking military operations or risk being tried for an act of war.

The Fourth Geneva Convention was developed in response to World War II which saw indiscriminate attacks, deportations, hostage taking, pillage and internment and a high toll of civilian life.