TODAY |

Red carpet set to roll out in Auckland for official Lion King opening

Vandhna Bhan, 1 NEWS Tonight Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The red carpet is set to roll out at Spark Arena for the official opening of Lion King.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The popular global musical is set to light up the stage here for the next three weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

After two successful and sold-out previews, the global musical is set to light up the stage here in New Zealand for the next few weeks.

The show has broken the New Zealand record for the fastest-selling musical with more than 110,000 tickets sold already.

1 NEWS last night caught up with some of the cast, including Aucklander Nick Afoa, who plays older Simba in the show.

read more
Kiwi performer Nick Afoa set to reprise lead role in Lion King international tour's Auckland season

Afoa recalled when he first saw the original animated Lion King film.  

“I remember the emotions hitting me like a truck, and I would say that a seed was planted - I suppose, to sound cheesy - that one day I would play Simba.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Lion King opened in Auckland last night at Spark Arena. Source: Michael Cassel Group

But for many others in the main cast, they never envisioned their acting careers would take them into the roles of iconic Disney characters.

When asked how he gets into character, Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile, who plays Mufasa, joked that he "licked his arm every now and then and "roared at everyone." 

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 100 workers have flown into the country for the show, which caused an outcry earlier this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Every actor channels their inner animal in the show, including the five young child actors who played Simba and Nala, all from New Zealand.

“They’re so precious and talented. Each of them bring such a delicate innocence to it, some of them are cheeky and funny and quirky; some of them really serious and focused and some of them so emotional,” says Khanyile.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For the first time ever, the hugely popular stage production of The Lion King has landed in Aotearoa and rehearsals are now underway. Source: Seven Sharp

The cast and crew consist of over 100 members across 16 different nationalities, all of whom are “the very best talent assembled from all around the world," said Michael Cassell, producer for the international tour.

The show's tour had been paused due to Covid-19, and will stay in New Zealand for three weeks. 

Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland
Vandhna Bhan
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Beauden Barrett seemingly still the All Blacks’ fitness king
2
Kiwi cricket fan amazed abuse complaint in NZ led to Southampton fans' removal
3
Derek Chauvin gets 22 years for George Floyd's murder
4
Prince Harry in London for unveiling of Princess Diana statue
5
Traveller with Covid-19 who visited Wellington has Delta variant - NSW officials
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Auckland councillors blindsided by delay to $1.4 billion Eastern Busway

Deliberations to continue Monday at Arthur Allan Thomas trial

Developers slammed for asking to buy tornado-hit Auckland homes

01:05

Lion King's Rafiki celebrates tour premiere on Auckland Sky Tower