Recording emerges of Tom Cruise berating Mission Impossible crew for breaking Covid-19 safety protocols

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has berated production crew working on the new Mission: Impossible film for breaking Covid-19 safety protocols, according to media reports in the UK.

Your playlist will load after this ad

British tabloid newspaper The Sun posted an audio recording on its website, which appears to feature Cruise shouting angrily. The paper reports that the Hollywood star flew into a rage when he saw two crew members standing within two metres of one another at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts.

He uses expletives as he tells them the industry is looking to the movie as its "gold standard" and no lapse will be tolerated.

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f***king studio at night, insurance companies, producers. And they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," the voice on the recording can be heard to say.

Paramount Pictures in February paused production on the seventh Mission: Impossible film due to the pandemic, as Hollywood began to adapt to the growing global outbreak.