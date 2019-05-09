TODAY |

Rebel Wilson talks about going into Australian politics, says Jacinda Ardern is a 'real inspiration'

Rebecca Wright
US Correspondent
1 NEWS
Rebecca Wright

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway sat down with 1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright to discuss their new film ‘The Hustle’ but also had some nice words to share about NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I met her in New York," Anne Hathaway told 1 NEWS.

"She's really great."

Rebel Wilson attempted to make contact with Jacinda Ardern during her trip to New Zealand.

"When I went to New Zealand I was like 'I'm going to tweet Jacinda' and she tweeted me back saying 'have a great time in New Zealand'."

"She's an awesome leader, we're the same age. She's very inspiring to me."

"This is not even a joke, I'd really like to go into Australian politics. She's a real inspiration."

    US Correspondent Rebecca Wright sat with Rebel Wilson to talk about her latest movie and finding inspiration in Jacinda Ardern. Source: Breakfast
