Rebel Wilson says she is treated differently since incredible weight loss

Rebel Wilson has been treated differently since shedding 66 pounds.

Rebel Wilson. Source: Instagram

The Isn't It Romantic star explained how before slimming down people would hardly notice her, but now people hold doors open for her and even offer to take her shopping to her car.

Speaking on Australian radio show 'The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin', Rebel said: “I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you.

“Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I’m like, is this what other people experienced all the time?”

The 40-year-old Australian actress also admitted she finds it bizarre that body transformations are so fascinating to people.

She added: “I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight-loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world."

The Bridesmaids star recently admitted she feels "so sad" that she spent 20 years overweight.

Rebel piled on the pounds over the years because she didn't love herself "in the right way".

She said: "I wasn't loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 – that's 20 years.

"I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way."

Rebel began to gain weight in her late teens, putting on 25kg when she went to college thanks to "comfort and emotional eating", an unhealthy diet, and a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) meant she struggled with her size.

She said: "I'd eat with any emotion. If I was stressed or had exams coming up.

"But then I'd also eat if I was really happy, like I went out on an awesome night and had a great time.

"Other people would just go home and go to bed but I'll be like, 'What am I going to do? I'll just eat these chips and then go to bed.'"

The Pitch Perfect star is cautious of celebrating her slimmed-down frame because she doesn't want to send the wrong message.