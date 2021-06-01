TODAY |

Rebel Wilson 'sad' she didn't start weight loss journey earlier in life

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Rebel Wilson feels “sad” that she didn’t lose weight earlier.

Rebel Wilson on a private jet. Source: Instagram/@rebelwilson

The Pitch Perfect star shed 27kgs after prioritising her health and wellbeing in 2020, but has said she sometimes feels as though she should have taken the steps to get her health under control a decade ago.

She said: “Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40.”

However, Rebel understands that “everybody’s journey is different”, and insisted losing weight shouldn’t be a “race or competition” against anyone else.

She added: “But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition. I’ve always been a bit of a late developer. I started acting when I was turning 19, which is quite late. And when I came to America as an actress, I was almost 30, which again, is quite late. So I try not to compare myself to other people.”

The 41-year-old actress said she has “natural empathy” for anyone else struggling with weight loss, and shared some key tips for those looking to get healthier.

She told InStyle magazine: I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with. And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey.

“Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is, it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park [in LA] and that’s free.

“Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”

