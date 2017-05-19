Rebel Wilson plans to argue career was on 'upwards trajectory' in defamation payout appeal

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson, who wants to take her defamation saga to the High Court of Australia, plans to argue her career was on an "upwards trajectory" before she was defamed by Bauer Media.

In June, Wilson was ordered to pay back almost 90 per cent of her record $5.1 million payout after the Woman's Day publisher, which defamed her by painting her as a serial liar, successfully appealed the Supreme Court of Victoria decision on damages.