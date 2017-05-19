 

Rebel Wilson lost out on $6.3 million due to defamatory articles, claims Hollywood agent

Rebel Wilson could have commanded up to NZD$6.3 million a film but missed out on the rich roles because of defamatory articles written about her, a Hollywood agent says.

The Australian actress appeared outside a Melbourne court today ahead of her defamation case against the publishers of Woman's Day.

Wilson has won the fight to allow agent and producer Peter Principato to give evidence in her claims for damages after winning her defamation action against Bauer Media.

Principato believes Wilson would have received $5.2 million to $6.3 million following on from the success of her film Pitch Perfect 2 if not for the articles.

The claim emerged today as Wilson applied for special damages in the Victorian Supreme Court in her bid to recoup millions in lost earnings.

The publisher of Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazines was found to have defamed Wilson in eight articles in May 2015 by claiming she was a serial liar about her real name, age and childhood to make it in Hollywood.

Wilson's lawyers maintain she's owed millions because she lost roles in the movies Kung Fu Panda 3 and Trolls after the series of defamatory articles was published.

However, Bauer barrister Georgina Schoff QC argued Principato's evidence on Wilson's claimed losses as a result of the articles was mere speculation and should be deemed inadmissible.

"There might be any number of reasons Ms Wilson was not chosen," she said.

Wilson's lawyers said Principato's evidence was relevant given he could not identify any other factor, apart from the published articles, to explain her loss of career trajectory.

Justice John Dixon refused the defence application to exclude Principato's evidence.

Principato is expected to give evidence via video link when the hearing resumes on Wednesday, during closing submissions.

