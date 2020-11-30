Rebel Wilson hits weight loss goal ahead of schedule

Rebel Wilson has hit her weight loss goal.

Rebel Wilson with friend. Source: Instagram/Rebel Wilson

The 'Pitch Perfect' star has lost a huge amount of weight, hitting her goal of 75kg.

Taking to her Instagram story, she excitedly shared: "Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy.

"I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg."

The 40-year-old actress previously admitted she struggled with “emotional eating” before embarking on her impressive weight loss transformation as part of a "year of health".

She explained: "I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts.

”I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts.

"So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein."

Rebel even feels “more in control” of her career now that she’s happier with her body.