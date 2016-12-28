 

'I really wish she were here' - Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher receive Disney Legends honour

Associated Press

Mark Hamill has been bestowed one of Disney's highest honours, but he can't believe Carrie Fisher wasn't there to see it.

The 60-year-old died today after being in hospital since suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hamill and Fisher were named Disney Legends during a ceremony today at the company's biannual fan convention, the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

He said Fisher would have been making him laugh at the event and treating it with some irreverence.

"Well, I wish Carrie were here," he said. "She would be making me laugh and be off camera extending her middle finger - one of her favourite gestures."

Fisher died unexpectedly in December. Hamill said she would want the event to be celebratory and not sad.

"I really wish she were here," he said. "But, she would also want us to be having a good time and not be sad."

Hamill said that even hours before the ceremony, he hadn't wrapped his head around receiving the honour, which was also bestowed to Oprah Winfrey, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee and others.

A galaxy far, far, away will soon be right here on earth when Star Wars Land opens in 2019.
Source: YouTube/ Inside the Magic

"When they told me, I said are you sure they're not wanting Mark Harmon or Jon Hamm or even Dorothy Hamill?" Hamill said.

Hamill, 65, reprises his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be released December. Fisher also appears in the film as Skywalker's sister, Leia Organa, a princess-turned-general.

Disney is expected to reveal new details about the film during a D23 panel tomorrow.

