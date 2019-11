Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is selling a stake of her beauty empire to the owner of CoverGirl Makeup, Coty.

Coty paid more than $900 million for a 51 per cent share in Kylie Cosmetics, with Coty's share price today jumping 2.5 per cent.

The 22-year-old founded the company four years ago, using her millions of social media followers to promote the brand.