Rare Marvel comic book sells for almost $2 million dollars in Texas

Associated Press
A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for NZ$1.96 million (US $1.26 million). 

Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold today.

Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it “a historic copy of a historic comic book.”

The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines.

Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

Source: Associated Press
