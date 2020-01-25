Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery days before Grammy performance

Rapper YG was arrested today at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials said.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson was arrested at his Los Angeles home Source: Associated Press

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served a search warrant.

He was held on NZ$378,000 bail but was released on bond shortly after 9.00pm according to the sheriff's website.

The Compton rapper — whose hits include "Toot It and Boot It" and "Go Loko" — was scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday. Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the arrest or alleged robbery.

It was not clear this morning if YG had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

YG and several others, including John Legend and Meek Mill, are supposed to perform a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who was shot to death in 2019 outside his Marathon clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighbourhood where he is from, at the Grammys on Monday.

In July, the sheriff's office searched YG's Hollywood Hills home in connection with a police shooting in Compton that killed a bystander. YG had not been implicated in the shooting and was not home at the time of the search, authorities said at the time.