Rapper who worked with Drake killed in Toronto shooting

Canadian police say a rapper who once collaborated with Drake was one of two men killed in a shooting in downtown Toronto.

Smoke Dawg and Drake perform. Source: @SmokeDawg

Authorities today identified the men as 21-year-old Jahvante Smart and 28-year-old Ernest Modekwe. Smart was also known as Smoke Dawg, and had worked with Drake.

Drake posted a photo on Instagram showing him and Smart performing together. Drake wrote that such a death "is devastating." He lamented that "so much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out."