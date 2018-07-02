 

Rapper who worked with Drake killed in Toronto shooting

Associated Press

Canadian police say a rapper who once collaborated with Drake was one of two men killed in a shooting in downtown Toronto.

Smoke Dawg and Drake perform.

Source: @SmokeDawg

Authorities today identified the men as 21-year-old Jahvante Smart and 28-year-old Ernest Modekwe. Smart was also known as Smoke Dawg, and had worked with Drake.

Drake posted a photo on Instagram showing him and Smart performing together. Drake wrote that such a death "is devastating." He lamented that "so much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out."

Authorities said the shooting happened just before 8pm Saturday at the corner of Queen and Peter streets in downtown Toronto. A woman wounded in the shooting is expected to recover from her injuries.

