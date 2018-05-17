Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community in Atlanta

 

Source:

Associated Press

The rapper T.I. was arrested overnight as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta and was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault — but the artist's lawyer called it a wrongful arrest.

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta. Henry County Police Deputy Mike Ireland said T.I. was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, after he got into an argument with a security guard. Media reports say the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, lost his key and the guard wouldn’t let him into the community. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper T.I.

Source: Associated Press

Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland said T.I. was arrested around 4:30 a.m. (locat time) after he got into an argument with a security guard. Media reports say the Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Clifford Harris, had lost his key and the guard wouldn't let him into the community.

Ireland said T.I. and a friend were arrested. The rapper has been released on bail.

T.I.'s attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement that the rapper was "wrongfully arrested." He claims the guard was asleep when his client arrived at the guardhouse and it took "some time to wake up the sleeping guard."

Sadow said T.I. identified himself and sought entry, but the guard refused. The rapper contacted his wife Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, who confirmed that her husband should be allowed inside the community.

"The guard continued to refuse entry without justification," Sadow said in a statement, referring to T.I. as Tip. "Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip's side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip."

The rapper served about seven months in prison in 2009 after his arrest on federal gun charges.

He also spent about 10 months in federal prison on a probation violation in 2010 after he was arrested on drug charges in Los Angeles. The drug arrest violated his probation — he had been ordered not to commit a crime and not to illegally possess any controlled substances — and led to an 11-month prison sentence at an Arkansas prison.

T.I. is one of the biggest names in hip-hop, with multiple platinum-selling albums and singles, production credits and roles in films like "ATL" and "American Gangster."

