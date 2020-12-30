Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs provides some Covid-19 relief for Miami neighbourhood

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighbourhood today, handing out US$50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, passes out US$50 bills to residents in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. Source: Associated Press

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighbourhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

In addition to the cash, US$50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

A girl accepts a US$50 bill handed out by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. Source: Associated Press

Diddy's charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organiser Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.