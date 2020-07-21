Rapper Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child

Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy with a photo on social media. Source: Nicki Minaj / Instagram

The rapper took to Instagram today to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers."

She also wrote in another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.