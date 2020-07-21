TODAY |

Rapper Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child

Source:  Associated Press

Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy with a photo on social media. Source: Nicki Minaj / Instagram

The rapper took to Instagram today to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers."

She also wrote in another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat's Say So helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with Trollz, her collaboration with 6ix9ine.

Entertainment
Music
