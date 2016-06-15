Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Rapper Lil Wayne. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 38-year-old rapper was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon in relation to an incident in December 2019, where he was a passenger on a plane searched by federal agents in Miami.

And, as per The Miami Herald, the hip-hop star - whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter - told US District Judge Kathleen Williams in a virtual hearing yesterday “your honour, I plead guilty.”

As the ‘Lollipop’ hitmaker is a convicted felon, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is set for January 28.

Authorities had claimed the defendant "knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime".

While his attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in a previous statement: "Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it.

"There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.