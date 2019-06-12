TODAY |

Radiohead to release music stolen for ransom to save climate campaigners

Associated Press
Radiohead says a trove of unreleased music has been stolen for ransom. But instead of paying up, the band will release it in aid of environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood tweeted that about 18 hours of material from around the time of Radiohead's 1997 album OK Computer was stolen from singer Thom Yorke's minidisc archive last week.

Greenwood said today that instead of paying the NZ$227,600 demanded by hackers, "we're releasing all 18 hours on (music-sharing site) Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion."

Fans can buy the music for NZ$27 for the next 18 days. Greenwood said it was never intended for release and was "only tangentially interesting."

Extinction Rebellion, which stages direct-action protests against climate change, thanked Radiohead "from the bottom of our hearts."

Thom Yorke, left, and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead. Source: Associated Press
