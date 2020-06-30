Racism called out at annual Black Entertainment Awards

There was no glitz and glamour at this year's Black Entertainment Awards with Covid-19 shifting the show online.

By Zion Dayal

It was an emotional awards this year with "our Culture can't be cancelled" as the theme.

Not only did it celebrate its 20th year, it was also used as an extension to the voices of people protesting about racial inequalities in the US and around the world.

Artists including Lil Wayne, Alica Keys, Roddy Rich, DaBaby, Jenifer Hudson and many more used their music to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the two feature awards Lizzo won best female Pop and R&B artist and Chris Brown won best male pop and R&B artist.