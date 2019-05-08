TODAY |

Rachel Hunter gives revealing interview on ageing and her recent TV success

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television

Rachel Hunter, Supermodel, actor, TV presenter and mum has been part of our lives since she burst onto the scene in the late 1980's.

In the year where Rachel turns the big five-o, Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry caught up with her to find out how one of New Zealand's biggest ever celebrities is handling the inevitable passing of time.

"I don't even realise, I actually usually forget where I'm at with my age, I have to look at my passport and even then, it doesn't make much sense!" Hunter answered.

When asked if she will party or put her head in the sand after turning 50, Hunter gave a balanced answer.

"I think you should do a bit of both."

To find out what else "our Rach" has been up to lately watch the full interview in the video above.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The supermodel, actor and TV presenter’s been part of our lives since the late 1980s. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    Entertainment
    Television
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:22
    The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night.
    New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland
    2
    Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city.
    Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway, traffic at a standstill
    3
    Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name.
    Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
    4
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    5
    Paul Buchanan explained the history of the military’s use of marine mammals.
    Beluga whale accused of being Russian spy highlights 'militarisation of the arctic'
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    00:38
    Eagle-eyed viewers took to social media to express their disappointment over the out-of-place item.

    Starbucks coffee cup makes unexpected cameo in Game of Thrones scene
    01:54
    It’s a culmination of a decade-plus of Marvel films.

    Avengers: Endgame nears global box office record after passing $3b mark
    Louis Tomlinson.

    Louis Tomlinson says One Direction will get back together

    Kylie Minogue says breast cancer ruined her chances of having children