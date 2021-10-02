TODAY |

R. Kelly's former girlfriend admits she 'wasn't honest' during infamous interview

Source:  Bang Showbiz

R. Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary has admitted that she "wasn't honest" during her infamous 2019 interview.

R. Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary. Source: Bang Showbiz

The disgraced singer was convicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges earlier this week and Clary – who testified against her former partner during his trial – has claimed that Kelly had coached her and Jocelyn Savage before the interview and had them "practicing every single day, answering questions".

Azriel also told Gayle King that Kelly would tell them "exactly what to say and how to say it".

During the 2019 interview, Clary and Savage claimed to be Kelly's "girlfriends" and denied that he was abusive, even though the I Believe I Can Fly singer was sat nearby when the conversation took place.

Clary also revealed that she was frightened of her then-boyfriend before the interview took place and suggested that Kelly had instructed her and Savage to be "angry" and "upset" during the chat.

She explained: "He did his interview first like he came in, and he told us to be angry and upset, and she's gonna try to do this, so we were – we came in angry.

"I was scared because I was like, 'I don't want the world to see me this way', you know? I don't – I'm loving, I'm caring, I'm compassionate. And no one got to see the side of me."

Azriel also reflected on the interview and described it as "a blessing", as it made her realise that it was not who she was as a person and she wasn't in a healthy relationship.

She said: "It kind of made me kind of wake up in a sense and realise, 'Why am I acting like this? Why am I putting myself through all of this misery? Why am I exploiting myself for a man who has me in this position in the first place, you know?'

"And I really had to come to terms and, you know, realise that it wasn't love. Love doesn't hurt, you know?"

Entertainment
Music
Crime and Justice
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown rally draws large Auckland crowd
2
27 new Covid-19 cases in Delta outbreak today
3
US Postal Service suspends mail deliveries to NZ
4
'Missing' man joins search party after drinking session, not realising he was target
5
Princess Beatrice reveals newborn daughter's name
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Georgia says ex-president arrested after returning home

Merck says experimental pill halves Covid-19 deaths

California synagogue shooter given life sentence

US meatpacker fined after worker dies in chemical vat