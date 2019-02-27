TODAY |

R. Kelly signs autographs for fans during McDonald's stop after jail release

Associated Press
R&B singer R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled "I love you!" when he stopped at a McDonald's in Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly posted NZ$145,223 bail yesterday after spending two days in Chicago's 7,000-inmate jail. He was arrested Saturday on charges of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Video footage shows Kelly inside the McDonald's with his entourage ordering food and sitting in a booth yesterday. He's wearing sunglasses, a tan winter coat and a black hoodie.

One fan yelled "I love you! I love you! I love you!" as Kelly got into a large black Mercedes van. He waved.

Aerial video shows Kelly later entering a cigar bar in the city's ritzy Gold Coast neighbourhood.

Kelly posted bail yesterday after spending two days in a Chicago jail. Source: Associated Press
