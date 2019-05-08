TODAY |

R. Kelly lawyer still waiting for prosecutors to hand over videotape

Associated Press
R. Kelly's attorney says he's still waiting for prosecutors to hand over videotape of what another attorney, Michael Avenatti, says shows the singer having sex with an underage girl.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said after a brief court hearing today that prosecutors say they will copy the video and turn it over to him.

Greenberg is also pressing prosecutors to turn over any communications they had with Avenatti before he gave them the video. Greenberg says he considers Avenatti a witness in the Kelly case, and not an attorney, in explaining why he thinks he's entitled to the communications.

Avenatti represents two Kelly accusers but faces unrelated charges of embezzlement and extortion in California.

Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were underage at the time the alleged abuse occurred.

    The video allegedly shows the R&B singer having sex with an underage girl. Source: Breakfast
