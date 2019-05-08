TODAY |

R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
Crime and Justice

Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly today with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious against him.

Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison.

Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women years ago, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

The new charges apparently pertain to a single victim, identified in the court filing by the initials "J.P.'' It isn't clear if she is the same person as one of the initial four accusers who also was identified by the same initials in court documents.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the original charges and denied any wrongdoing after his February arrest. The AP couldn't immediately reach him for comment about the new charges.

Kelly's defence attorney, Steve Greenberg, didn't immediately respond to an email from the AP seeking comment. He told the Sun-Times that he had received word of new charges from prosecutors but hadn't seen any filings in the case. He did say he understood that the allegations are "from years ago.''

The video allegedly shows the R&B singer having sex with an underage girl.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
2
Rock icons U2 announce tour stop in New Zealand
3
Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation.
John Armstrong's opinion: Grant Robertson and Treasury boss should resign over Budget data leak
4
Fans, commentators, players and even Stokes himself were left in awe of the aerial effort.
Ben Stokes opens Cricket World Cup with breath-taking one-handed catch in England's big win over South Africa
5
Vicky Freeman says she was forced out of Auckland due to the cost of living.
Budget 2019 model quit New Zealand for Australia due to cost of living
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:58
Mr Mueller’s first public statement on the probe has reignited calls for impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump to begin.

More Democrat White House hopefuls call for Trump's impeachment after Mueller speaks out
00:38
Storm-chasers have dubbed the storm system the ‘Imperial Mothership’.

Swarm of superstorms in US Midwest triggers massive clean-up
00:55
Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days and was sent home this month weighing 2kg after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Pictures: World’s smallest surviving baby was only expected to live an hour

The state of New Hampshire state and local officials load boxes of free bottled water in in Litchfield, N.H. New Hampshire is suing eight companies including 3M and Dupont for damage it says has been caused statewide by a class of potentially toxic chemicals found in everything from pizza boxes to fast-food wrappers.

Companies sued over potentially toxic chemicals in pizza boxes, fast-food wrappers, drinking water