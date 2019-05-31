R. Kelly arrested in Chicago - this time on federal sex crime charges

Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago today after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes, a US Attorney's office spokesman said.

Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7.00pm local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after a 13-count federal indictment was handed down earlier today in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice," Fitzpatrick said, adding that further details would be released tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad