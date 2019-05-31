TODAY |

R. Kelly arrested in Chicago - this time on federal sex crime charges

Associated Press
Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago today after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes, a US Attorney's office spokesman said.

Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7.00pm local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after a 13-count federal indictment was handed down earlier today in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice," Fitzpatrick said, adding that further details would be released tomorrow.

The singer angrily denies the sexual abuse allegations he is facing.

The R&B singer already faces separate state sex-related charges in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Source: 1 NEWS
