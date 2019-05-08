TODAY |

R. Kelly appears in court to pay ex $62,000 in child support

Associated Press
R. Kelly spent much of today in court, paying $62,000 to his ex-wife to bring him up to date in his child support and telling a judge that the reason he didn't respond to a lawsuit as he was required to do was because he is illiterate and couldn't read the documents that were served to him.

The hearing on the child support issue comes weeks after the same judge ordered Kelly be taken into custody after finding him in contempt of court for failing to pay $161,000 in back child support to the ex-wife and mother of his three children. Kelly remained locked up for three days until he raised the back child support.

"He's not a deadbeat dad," Kelly's attorney Lisa Damico told reporters after the hearing, "All he wants to do is do right by his kids."

Kelly, who saw bookings for performances dry up after his February arrest on felony charges that he sexually abused three underage girls and one woman. But on Tuesday, one his attorneys told reporters that he was lining up performances for Kelly in Illinois and outside the state and that he anticipated the judge approving requests to travel to make those appearances.

Before the child support hearing, a judge who had ordered a default judgment against Kelly after the singer failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by one of his alleged victims agreed to allow the case to proceed.

Judge Moira Johnson reinstated the lawsuit after one of Kelly's attorneys explained that Kelly was in jail when he was served with the lawsuit documents and did not respond because he can't read.

