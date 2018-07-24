R Kelly addresses claims of sexual abuse in new 19 minute song

R Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him that have put a screeching halt on his career.

The song, I Admit, was posted to Soundcloud today.

The track begins with the lyrics, "I admit I have made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

R Kelly gets personal throughout the track, singing that he likes "all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies," following it up with: "But tell me how they call it paedophile because that (expletive) is crazy."

The embattled entertainer has long been accused of behaviour that has ranged from questionable to criminal.

He was accused of child pornography after a widely circulated videotape appeared to show him having sex with, and urinating on, a teenage girl.



He was acquitted of all charges in 2008 and continued to rack up hits and sell out stadiums around the country.

On I Admit, he sings that he's "not convicted, not arrested, dragged my name in the dirt/All this work to be successful, when you abandon me 'cause of what you heard."