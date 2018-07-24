 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Entertainment


R Kelly addresses claims of sexual abuse in new 19 minute song

share

Source:

Associated Press

R Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him that have put a screeching halt on his career.

The song, I Admit, was released online today, and comes after years of accusations about his behaviour.
Source: Breakfast

The song, I Admit, was posted to Soundcloud today.

The track begins with the lyrics, "I admit I have made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

R Kelly gets personal throughout the track, singing that he likes "all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies," following it up with: "But tell me how they call it paedophile because that (expletive) is crazy."

The embattled entertainer has long been accused of behaviour that has ranged from questionable to criminal.

He was accused of child pornography after a widely circulated videotape appeared to show him having sex with, and urinating on, a teenage girl.

He was acquitted of all charges in 2008 and continued to rack up hits and sell out stadiums around the country.

On I Admit, he sings that he's "not convicted, not arrested, dragged my name in the dirt/All this work to be successful, when you abandon me 'cause of what you heard."

R Kelly is one of pop music's best-selling artists and his hits include Ignition, I Believe I Can Fly, Step in the Name of Love and Bump N' Grind. He has also written hits for artists ranging from Celine Dion to Michael Jackson to Lady Gaga.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Benjamin Saul Dempsey.

Palmerston North man reported missing has been located

2
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

3
There are girls here in NZ that charities say are missing school because they can’t afford products they need.

Major New Zealand supermarket chain lowers price of female sanitary products to fight 'period poverty'

00:16
4
Meagan Burgess was out shopping in Orange County, Florida, when she discovered her mistake.

Watch: The heart-wrenching moment a US mother realises she left her infant in boiling car


01:21
5
Portia Woodman believes the culture within the team has helped evolve their winning streak on the rugby pitch.

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home

04:30
The Drug Foundation’s Ross Bell spoke to Breakfast about the results today.

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

A majority of Kiwis want growing cannabis for personal use decriminalised.


00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."