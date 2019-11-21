R&B singer John Legend calls 'sexiest man alive' title 'a lot of pressure'

John Legend says his new title as People magazine's "sexiest man alive" is "a lot of pressure."

"I don't know if any one man should carry this title, but I'm having fun with it," the singer-songwriter said yesterday.



He spoke before performing a short concert of Christmas songs at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles as part of a promotion for SiriusXM satellite radio.

"I love it. I love the idea of playing here at Union Station. I've actually never been to Union Station. I've taken a train many times on the East Coast, but never on the West Coast. And so I've never been to Union Station and I'm excited to be here," he said.

The 40-year-old singer recently added four new songs to his A Legendary Christmas holiday album.