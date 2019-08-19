TODAY |

Quetin Tarantino's film based on Manson murders receives high praise

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Crime and Justice
North America

It's been 50 years since the Manson murders, a shocking mass killing in California which included pregnant US actress Sharon Tate and six others.

The Manson murders has been re-imagined on the big screen, receiving high praise and rave reviews.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pritt and Margot Robbie.

According to Channel Nine's Robert Penfold, "The movie provides a vivid reminder of the paralysing effects the murders had on an entire city until Manson and his followers were eventually caught four months later."

The notorious cult leader Charles Mansoon who directed the string of murders died in 2017, aged 83.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is currently showing in New Zealand cinemas.

Watch Penfold's full report in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Actress Sharon Tate was among the seven killed by the cult leader’s followers. Source: Nine
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Crime and Justice
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust and emergency services assisting patient who was trapped under digger bucket.
Man sustains critical injuries after being trapped under digger bucket in Auckland
3
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
Main Taranaki highway closed, serious injuries reported after car and truck collision
4
Perenara had Ihumātao written on his wristband in Saturday night's Bledisloe Test to show his backing of the protest.
Steve Hansen has no issues with TJ Perenara's show of support for Ihumātao - 'It's his decision'
5
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.

Three teen girls injured in West Auckland police car chase
Police are requesting any information on his whereabouts and also appeal to Mr Taumata to come forward.

Police searching for man after woman dies from assault in Hawke's Bay

Man charged with murder following death of Kāpiti woman on Saturday
00:30
Scott Dixon managed to avoid the carnage and finished second in Pocono.

Horror five-car crash on opening lap of Indycar race leaves wreckage on fire, driver taken to hospital