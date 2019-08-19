TODAY |

Quentin Tarantino's film based on Manson murders receives high praise

It's been 50 years since the Manson murders, a shocking mass killing in California which included pregnant US actress Sharon Tate and six others.

The Manson murders has been re-imagined on the big screen, receiving high praise and rave reviews.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pritt and Margot Robbie.

According to Channel Nine's Robert Penfold, "The movie provides a vivid reminder of the paralysing effects the murders had on an entire city until Manson and his followers were eventually caught four months later."

The notorious cult leader Charles Mansoon who directed the string of murders died in 2017, aged 83.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is currently showing in New Zealand cinemas.

Watch Penfold's full report in the video above.

Actress Sharon Tate was among the seven killed by the cult leader’s followers. Source: Nine
