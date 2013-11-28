Quentin Tarantino under fire for saying 13-year-old girl 'wanted sex' with Roman Polanski

Quentin Tarantino is under fire on on social media today for remarks he made in a 2003 interview with Howard Stern that resurfaced online, seemingly defending Roman Polanski for having sex with a 13-year-old girl, saying the victim "wanted to have it" and was "down to party".

Quentin Tarantino Source: Bang Showbiz

Fellow director Polanski, 84, has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sex with a minor in 1975.

"She wanted to have it and dated the guy," Tarantino says in the audio interview. When Stern and his co-host, Robin Quivers, protest, Tarantino replies, "Look, she was down with this."

Some were noting on Twitter that Polanski will figure as a significant character in Tarantino's upcoming film about the Manson murders, slated to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders next year.

Sharon Tate, who was killed, was married to Polanski.