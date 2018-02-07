Quentin Tarantino apologises to Roman Polanski rape victim over comments made in interview

Quentin Tarantino apologised today to Roman Polanski rape victim Samantha Geimer for comments he made in a 2003 radio interview with Howard Stern.

In a statement to IndieWire, Tarantino called his comments about Geimer "cavalier" and said he was "ignorant and insensitive and, above all, incorrect."

In the recently resurfaced interview with Stern, Tarantino said that Geimer "wanted to have it" and that she was "down to party."

"Fifteen years later, I realise how wrong I was," said Tarantino.

"Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil's advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn't take Ms. Geimer's feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry."

Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful sex with a minor.