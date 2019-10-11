TODAY |

Queensland councillor asked to quit over appearance on The Bachelorette Australia

AAP
A Queensland councillor has been told to resign after lying about his position on the Noosa council and appearing to hand over the keys to the town on the reality television show The Bachelorette Australia.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington says he is calling on Jess Glasgow to resign immediately as a Noosa councillor after accusing him of crude behaviour.

"With his appearance on the reality TV show The Bachelorette, Councillor Jess Glasgow has revealed behaviour that is totally inappropriate for a Noosa councillor, indeed for any individual," Mr Wellington said in a statement today.

The 37-year-old was accused of "conflat[ing] his role as a councillor," Mr Wellington said, after telling bachelorette Angie Kent he worked as a councillor on the Noosa council and suggested his position was second to the mayor, according to ABC News.

Mr Glasgow also appeared to give Kent a large key to the town upon their first meeting.

The mayor has since referred Mr Glasgow to a code of conduct probe.

Queensland councillor Jess Glasgow was wearing a cape when he entered the mansion on The Bachelorette Australia. Source: Channel 10
