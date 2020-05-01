Queen's Brian May rips buttocks to 'shreds' during gardening mishap

Queen guitarist Brian May tore his backside to "shreds" during a lockdown gardening mishap.

Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May, of Queen. Source: Associated Press

The 72-year-old took to Instagram to speak about the accident, which took place while he was tending to his property.

"As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening," he wrote on Instagram.

"So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless."