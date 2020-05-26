TODAY |

Queen guitarist Brian May reveals recent heart attack, says he's good now

Source:  Associated Press

Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack".

Brian May Source: Associated Press

May said today in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting feeling the symptoms of a heart attack. He said he found the experience shocking, because “I thought I was a very healthy guy.”

The 72-year-old said he feels fine now and the procedure was a success. “I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now,” May said.

He thanked his doctors and caregivers. May asked fans to send him congratulations, not sympathy messages.

“I’m incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again,” he said.

His video post details a lengthy health saga this month that included dealing with a compressed nerve that was causing him extreme pain.

The month started with May and Roger Taylor — the remaining members of Queen — teaming up with singer Adam Lambert to release a new version of the band's “We Are the Champions” to raise money for front line healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

Proceeds from the song benefit the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

